MINNEAPOLIS, N.D. (KXNET) — A federal grand jury has returned a court indictment against one man for the theft of an object of cultural heritage and cinema history.

The court indictment, which was filed on May 16, states that in 2005, an individual stole an authentic pair of ruby slippers — the same ones worn by Judy Garland in 1939’s “The Wizard of Oz” — from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, MN. The slippers, which were recovered by law enforcement in 2018, are one of only four pairs remaining in existence, which are often seen as one of the most recognizable props or pieces of memorabilia from the history of American cinema. At the time of the theft, the pair of slippers was ensured for $1 million — but the current market has valued them at approximately $3.5 million.

The suspect is currently being charged with one count of major artwork. This charge is announced as the result of a federal investigation into the initial theft of the slippers, which was conducted by the FBI’s Minneapolis Division. The case has currently been assigned to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota.

As the case is ongoing, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota does not have any additional comments at the time. An indictment is not an admission of guilt, and merely alleges that crimes have been committed, as well as that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.