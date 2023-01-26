BOWDON (KXNET) — A Minnesota man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a snowmobile crash 10 miles southwast of Bowdon in Wells County.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, troopers and members of the Wells County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a snowmobile crash around 5:08 p.m. When they arrived at the crash scene, they found the snowmobile and a deceased 67-year-old Jackson, Minnesota man.

There were no witnesses to the crash and an investigation is continuing by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.