BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Fargo man has been charged after a three-vehicle crash in West Fargo led to the death of a 28-year-old Minnesota woman.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 9:23 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, a Chrysler Town and Country was driving west on 19th Avenue East, and approached the intersection of 9th Street at a high speed. However, the light was red when the vehicle entered the intersection, and it ended up striking another vehicle (a Chevy Cobalt) on the driver’s door. The Cobalt then left the roadway, striking an unattended Dodge Ram as it did so, before coming to rest in the parking lot of The Blarney Stone Pub’s West Fargo location. The Chrysler then came to rest on the curb of 19th Avenue.

The driver of the Chevy Cobalt — Saphyre Johnson, a 28-year-old woman from Bemidji, Minnesota, was treated for her injuries before being pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler (Sabastijan Tahirovic, a 30-year-old Fargo man) was treated on-scene, and then transported to the Sanford Medical Care due to serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide, Driving Under The Influence (Drugs), Driving Under Suspension, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), and Driving Without Liability Insurance.

There were no passengers in the Chevy or Chrysler, and the Dodge Ram was unattended at the time of the crash. The accident currently remains under investigation.