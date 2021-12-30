Minot AFB airman selected for prestigious SLECP

Minot Air Force Base SSgt. Theodore Banta has been chosen for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program, a prestigious program that allows enlisted members to commission through Officer Training School.

Banta is from the 5th Communications Squadron and was chosen for this opportunity on Thursday. He’s the only airman across all six Air Force Global Strike Command bases (Barksdale Air Force Base, F.E. Warren AFB, Malmstrom AFB, Minot AFB, Offutt AFB, and Whiteman AFB) selected for this program.

Banta gets informed that he is selected for SLECP by Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, on Dec. 30, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evan J. Lichtenhan)

Enlisted members who are picked for this program show exceptional talent in leadership and their areas of specialties.

While in the program, Banta will pursue his bachelor’s degree and finish in less than a year.