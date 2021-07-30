Minot AFB requiring face masks be worn again, regardless of vaccination status

Following guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense has directed individuals to wear face masks again in all indoor settings, including on Minot Air Force Base.

The new guidance for the department came in a memorandum signed by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks.

The memorandum says face masks are required for everyone age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the Minot AFB website, the base is still in HPCON Alpha.

For more information, head to the base’s COVID-19 tab.

