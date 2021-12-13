Minot AFB takes first place in 9 categories at 2021 Air Force Global Strike Challenge

Minot Air Force Base airmen took home nine first place wins at the 2021 Air Force Global Strike Challenge, a competition among units from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard.

The competition tests premier bomber and intercontinental ballistic missile operations and maintenance, helicopter operations and security forces.

Minot AFB took home the following wins:

Best Security Forces Marksmanship Trophy went to the 219th Security Forces Squadron

Best M4 Shooter went to SMSgt Shawn Wegner, 219th Security Forces Squadron

Best M320 Shooter went to A1C Thaddeus Moore, 219th Security Forces Squadron

Blackburn went to the 91st Missile Wing

Best ICBM E-LAB Team went to the 91st Missile Wing

Best ICBM PREL Team went to the 91st Missile Wing

Best Fires Observer went to SrA Aaron Laudieri, 54th Helicopter Squadron

Best Conventional Munitions Maintenance Team went to the 5th Bomb Wing

Best Conventional Aircraft Crew Chief Team went to the 5th Bomb Wing

The theme of this year’s Global Strike Challenge was “Strikers are One…Resilient, Credible, and Lethal Team.”