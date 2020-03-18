Live Now
Coronavirus

Minot Air Force Base confirms one case of COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

UPDATE

The Minot Air Force Base has announced a case of COVID-19. They said in a press release Wednesday morning there was one positive case of an adult, non-military member.

The State Department of Health says the Minot Air Force Base case is one of the previously reported confirmed cases in Ward County. So the Statewide total remains 6.

The Air Force Base is “implementing proactive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among the base population to ensure the continuation of our no-fail mission” says the statement from the Base.

MAFB is working with the North Dakota Department of Health.

The State Department of Health announced Wednesday, March 18, the 6th case statewide. This one is in Morton County.

