Minot Area Chamber EDC hosts annual Showcase of Business

Area businesses are showcasing their magic Thursday night at the Minot Area Chamber EDC’s annual Showcase of Business.

Tom Schrader, Karassa Stinchcomb and Becky Farr will be there all evening at the KX News booth.

The KX booth is among more than 70 others, all there to present what their business offers and network with other professionals from the Minot area.

There’s plenty of food to go around and a chance to win prizes — one of which includes $500 in Chamber EDC Bucks.

If you’re in the Minot area, stop by the State Fair Center and be sure to say hello from 5 to 8 p.m.!