MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Area Community Foundation (MACF) is helping take care of military mothers in our area, with a $1,500 grant made towards Operation Homefront’s “Star Spangled Babies” program.

Operation Homefront helps military families by meeting their short-term needs in difficult times — most notably through financial aid, transitional housing programs, and frequent family support. Their “Star-Spangled Babies” program provides baby showers to expectant mothers in military families, as well as tips for proper education and a support net when loved ones are away. This support will remain in the community, and primarily be used at Minot Air Force Base.

“Operation Homefront is excited to be hosting its first Star-Spangled Baby shower event to support families at Minot Air Force Base,” states Operation Homefront Area Manager Sarah Cheeseman in a press release. “This program is in place to make it easier for our service members and their growing families to welcome their newest patriot. “Since 2008, we have provided critical baby supplies to more than 20,000 military new and expecting parents across the country. We couldn’t provide this program without great supporters like the Minot Area Community Foundation.”

The grant funding was made possible through the Donald and Genevive Rough Endowment Fund — and as Donald had a military history of his own, supporting families like his is exactly what the fund was created to promote.

“Donald Roush served our country in WWII hitting the beachhead during the D-Day Invasion and fought through Europe with Patton’s troops including the Battle of the Bulge,” explains MACF President Jason Zimmerman in the release. “He was a humble man who was proud to serve his country. We are pleased to make this grant in honor of his service, all who have served, and are serving to preserve our freedoms.”

