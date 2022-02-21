Eric Locken is a development associate for Project BEE, but he also volunteers for various causes around the city, including raising over $1,000 for new books for Washington Elementary students.

Last Friday, he received a pretty big recognition for his service by being named Minot’s Citizen of the Year at the annual State of the City address.

The Locken family has been in the area for a long time and Locken says he has a sense of pride and being involved is important to him.

He says he couldn’t believe people nominated him, but it’s nice to be recognized for the work he does in the community.

“I can’t believe I made that big of a difference to where they actually named me Citizen of the Year,” said Locken. “If you would’ve told me that this was gonna happen to me five years ago, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Locken received $1,000 to donate to a charity of his choice, and he chose Project BEE.