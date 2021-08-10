Minot collection shop celebrates 50 years

For 50 years, Tom’s Coin Stamp and Gem Shop has been buying, selling and trading items. Tom has things like baseball cards to rings.

Originally started in the Midwest Federal building, it all began by selling gold and silver. Tom Fitzgerald said it’s thanks to fate that the store expanded.

“Some Canadian came down and the largest comic shop in Denver, Colorado decided that’s where he was going with his semi and the truck broke down here and the next thing you know I got 10,000 comic books,” Fitzgerald said.

Now, he sells and trades just about anything you can think of. He said most customers want to see if their items are worth anything.

“Half a dozen people already this morning, they want is this real and what’s interesting is you know you got your jewelry stores and whatever but no, they come to me,” Fitzgerald said.

He said 50 years of community relationships helps him reach more than just the Minot area.

“The FBI over in Montana, they use me to if they need information on what something is. So that is kind of neat. And the courts use me and the attorneys use me,” Fitzpatrick said.

Tom’s is open seven days a week in downtown Minot.