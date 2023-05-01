MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As Minot grows, so too does its need for high-class workers who can fill the various jobs that open up within the community. The WayFinders Talent Portal, launched by the Minot Chamber EDC in partnership with talent attraction agency RoleCall, is a new digital service aiming to find these individuals, no matter where they are in our country.

The program acts as a way to connect both new arrivals to Minot and potential hires to resources and support that can aid them during the relocation process from their previous home — and also help to introduce them to activities and friends in the Magic City community, the Minot Chamber EDC states. Those looking to relocate can visit MagicinMinot.com to answer questions about themselves, and staff from the Chamber EDC will match them with a local WayFinder who shares a similar interest or is in the same phase of life. In general, the program seeks to help both employers searching for employees and the employees become familiar with a potential new home and workplace.

“The State of North Dakota set a great example for us by launching their Find the Good Life campaign in 2022,” says CEO/President of the Minot Area Chamber EDC Nrekka Kramer in a press release. “That program has already helped a number of people discover why North Dakota is a perfect place to live, work, and play. Minot WayFinders is the community platform to support the Department of Commerce campaign. We’re excited to do even more in the Minot area to showcase everything that makes our community special.”

This excitement is echoed by the ND Department of Commerce, which is glad that the new program will be able to provide more structured procedures for onboarding new members of the community.

“To solve the ongoing workforce shortage in North Dakota, we need to be innovative and inviting, and focus on talent attraction,” says North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen in the release. “Minot WayFinders is a great example of how we can do this by connecting potential newcomers to our state with some of the most welcoming people in our communities. We’re excited to see Minot embrace Find the Good Life, and can’t wait to see the program attract talent and grow our economy.”

For more information on the Minot WayFinders program, visit the Minot Area Chamber EDC’s website, or contact Workforce Development Specialist/Military Liaison Keli Rosselli-Sullivan at keli@minotchamberedc.com.