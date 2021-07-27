Minot FD’s annual Fill the Boot campaign raising money for muscular dystrophy

The Minot Fire Department is holding its annual Fill the Boot campaign this week.

Firefighters are collecting money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They began Monday and are continuing Tuesday and Wednesday.

So far, they’ve raised over $11,000 while collecting money at three intersections in town.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be canceled so this year they’re hoping people will be even more generous.

“It’s amazing. It’s awesome seeing that we can benefit people’s lives. We actually had a kid from last year he’s been pretty active with the Minot Fire Department and it’s awesome seeing that our little bit of help can help fund him having a good time,” said Cpt. Casey Rostberg.

They will be back out in Minot on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You can find them at: