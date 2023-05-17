MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Fire Department was on-scene at a southeast city apartment on Tuesday evening, after the building became filled with heavy smoke.

According to the Minot Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to 3900 11th Avenue SE at 8:08 p.m. after reports of smoke filling an apartment came to their attention. When crews arrived, they began to search for the apartment containing the smoke — where they located a resident sleeping in an adjacent bedroom. The resident was removed from the apartment and medically evaluated by on-site fire crews.

The source of the smoke was identified as an unattended pot on the stove of the apartment. Fortunately, the fire was contained to the pot and caused no damage to the surrounding area. The building was then ventilated, and all occupants were allowed back into the building.

No injuries were reported in the incident.