Minot Fire Department trains on high-risk rescues

The Minot Fire Department is making sure it can combat any chemical leaks that may happen in the city.

The annual hazmat drill took place on Lincoln Avenue Tuesday.

The drill helps prepare firefighters in case of chemical leaks like chlorine.

It also simulates rescues, in addition to training in decontaminating a hazmat situation.

The firefighters work together with the hazmat operations team on the drill.

About 20 firefighters from the Minot Fire department took part in the training.

Captain Travis Degele says the training is important for the department to be ready at all times.

“We need to be trained and ready for basically any type of hazmat incident,” Degele said.

He further explained the firefighters are using chlorine because it is a common material in Minot and helps with “making sure that we are trained up on it so if we did have a release in the city that we’re ready.”

These drills also take place on a smaller scale every month according to Degele.

Senior firefighter, Jesse Miller, took part in the training and shared his experience.

“It’s something we may not always get to train on it every day, so throughout the year we’ll take different bits and pieces, different parts of what you see here today. It’s a very high-risk low-frequency event, those are probably the most dangerous we’ll come into contact with,” he said.

While there are limited hazmat incident calls to the Minot Fire Department, firefighters say they’d rather be safe than sorry.

The last time there was a major hazmat incident in Minot was in 2002 when a train derailed, creating a cloud of anhydrous ammonia gas that covered parts of the city.

A man was killed and dozens of others were hospitalized.