Minot Fire Inspector reminds of firework dangers ahead of holiday weekend

A big tradition for many around the Fourth of July is either seeing fireworks or setting them off yourself. Whether you are buying sparklers or the big fireworks, you still need to make sure you are staying safe.

City of Minot Fire Inspector Stuart Hammer said people need to know how the fireworks are supposed to work before lighting them.

“Especially the multi shots, if they tip over they can start spinning they will fire a shot, spin, fire another shot going in multiple directions point at people, so we want to make sure we have a good standoff distance away from the fireworks, have a place where we can take cover if something should happen,” Hammer said.

Hammer said around the Fourth of July, the fire department sees many injuries from people being careless with fireworks.

“Alcohol tends to be a real contributing factor when it comes to injuries with fireworks so just use good common sense,” Hammer said. “Keep children away from the bigger fireworks, I know the kids want to light them but it’s not always safe for them to do that so we want to use good common sense.”

Fireworks are not allowed to be blown off within Minot city limits.

Plus, Hammer said people need to remember that even with the rain we’ve gotten recently we are still in a drought. In Ward County, they are checking the state Fire Danger map every day to make sure conditions are safe.

“It’s dry. Make sure you know the conditions of where you are at,” Hammer said. “Make sure you know what the fire index is and whether or not fireworks are allowed. It will not take much to get a fire going and it will not take much for a fire to get out of control.”

Hammer wants to also remind people to be aware of who their neighbors are because they could suffer from PTSD and can be triggered by fireworks going off.