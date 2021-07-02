Minot Firework Association still plans to have display this weekend

Good news for people who like to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July.

The Minot Fireworks Association says they still plan to have their display Sunday night. With the drought conditions still very present, President Adam Dyess said they are fortunate to be able to still provide their big show.

It’s scheduled for Sunday around 10:45 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds.

“A lot of hard work has been put into it,” Dyess said. “They are building the fireworks, sequencing everything, raising the money all year to get it done. So we are going to feel really blessed if we can make this happen.”

Dyess said the State Fire Marshal will make the final call Sunday morning if the show has to be canceled.