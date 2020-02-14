Minot Football Coach Barry Holmen Resigns

Minot High Football coach Barry Holmen has resigned effective immediately.

Minot Public Schools announced the news Friday. Holmen has been with the Magicians football team for 35 years. He’s been the head coach for 15.

Holmen’s record is 112 wins and 50 losses, and he’s led the Magi to four state runner-up finishes.

Athletic Director Mitch Lunde referred to Holmen as a leader in the game of football and the game of life. “Coach Holmen demonstrated positive values and helped shape his student/athletes into better people,” Lunde said in a press release.

The search for a replacement begins immediately.

