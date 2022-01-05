Minot Head Start program reopens classroom as federal vaccine requirement is reversed

After a federal court ruling reversed the vaccine requirement for Head Start program staff across the country, the Minot Head Start program is making some changes once again.

Fourteen staff members at the Minot program resigned in recent weeks bringing the staff deficit to about 24.

With so few employees, officials were forced to close down one of its centers. As a result, more than 100 children were impacted.

Program Director Karen Knowles says 14 of the affected children can now return. In a statement, Knowles said a classroom will open up as four staff members have agreed to return to work.

Parents on the priority waitlist will be notified by Friday to rejoin the program.

The new classroom will be at the main center because the Jefferson Early Childhood Center will remain closed.