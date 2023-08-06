MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Members of the Minot Fire Department have responded to an early morning fire that damaged a home in southwest Minot.

According to a press release, members of the department were dispatched at 4:47 a.m. on Sunday morning after reports of a fire occurring in a garage on 28th street Southwest in Minot. Upon arriving at the scene, crews found a burning single-stall-attached garage, and immediately began to put out the fire before the flames could extend into the house. During the extinguishing process, fire teams also rescued two cats that could not escape the building after the fire began.

One firefighter sustained a minor burn, but no other human injuries were reported. The fire currently remains under investigation by the Minot Fire Department.