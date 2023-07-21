MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Residents will have to use a new entrance to the Minot landfill starting Monday, July 24.

According to the city sanitation department, on Monday, the new entrance to the landfill will be open for utilization, and the existing entrance location will be closed.

The new entrance is at 4450 37th Avenue SW, about three-quarters of a mile west of the water tower.

The new Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) drop site will also be opening along with the new entrance. The relocation of this facility will allow residents to drop off unwanted household items such as paints, stains, and cleaning supplies year-round.

The landfill is open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.