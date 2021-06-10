Minot lifts mandatory water restrictions

Minot has ended its week-long mandatory restriction on outdoor water usage.

Assistant Public Works Director Jason Sorenson says repairs have been made to the four city wells that weren’t working last week. Two of the four are back online while the remaining two are expected to be working at normal capacity early next week.

“We appreciate the public’s assistance in lowering our overall water usage while these wells

were offline and undergoing repairs,” Sorenson said. “Because of the lower demand for water,

we were able to refill our reservoirs to ensure the integrity of our overall system and make sure

we had enough water in reserve in case there was a large fire in our community.”

Besides Minot, other users of the city’s water include rural water systems, Minot Air

Force Base and communities that receive water through the Northwest Area Water Supply

system such as Kenmare, Berthold and Mohall.

Even with the Minot treatment plant operating at normal levels again soon, Sorenson is asking residents to continue monitoring their outdoor water usage and follow Minot ordinances that allow homes with even numbers to water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and those with odd

numbers to water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“We’re ending the mandatory restriction on outdoor watering, but we hope the public remains

vigilant about using water appropriately,” Sorenson said. “”ummer is always our peak usage

time, and while we want residents to enjoy their lawns, gardens, and pools, we also want to ensure we don’t need to enact restrictions again.”