BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 2 North Dakotans have now been sentenced to federal prison for the sexual exploitation of children.

Wednesday, a judge sentenced 33-year-old Katie Heidinger, of Velva, and 46-year-old Derrick Walker, of Minot, for 6 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In addition, Walker was also charged with one count of receipt of images depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Heidinger pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 30 years, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Walker was found guilty and sentenced to 45 years, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.