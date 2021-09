Police say they’ve arrested a Minot man accused of terrorizing a woman.

According to the Minot Police Department, Matthew Picolo made threatening comments about shooting the wife of the man he had an altercation with and returned to their residence with a gun.

Police were called but Picolo fled. He was arrested around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and is charged with terrorizing.

Police say they’re still investigating the identity of the person he had an altercation with.