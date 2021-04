A Minot man is charged with attempted murder after running a woman over with a car.

Jared Barker is accused of stealing the victim’s car after the two got into an argument.

The victim told Minot Police that Barker then drove toward her with the car and ran over her leg after she fell.

Barker was charged with attempted murder, attempted theft and domestic violence. He’s next scheduled for court on June 4 to enter his plea.

He could be sentenced to a maximum 35 years in jail.