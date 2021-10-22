Minot man convicted of killing stepbrother gets 15 years in prison

A Minot court has sentenced Damion Colvin to 15 years in prison. Colvin was convicted of murder after pleading guilty last year.

Colvin, 23, shot his stepbrother, Andrew Parisien, 21, four times in the chest and abdomen.

The mother of the victim, Tiffany Moudy, said the sentence was “slap on the wrist.”

“You took my son, you died in my heart when you chose to do that. I hope to God that I can forgive you enough that He can forgive me for the things that I feel for you,” Moudy said inconsolably in court during her victim impact statement.

Parisien was shot after an altercation with Colvin in the summer of 2020.

Parisien later died of his injuries. His stepmother, Christina Fink, could not hold back her tears.

“I can only hope that the suffering that you deserve, that you get in prison is more than the suffering that you have caused this family. We don’t get to see the amazing person that Andrew would have been because of your actions,” said Fink.

Colvin says he feared for his own life at the time of the incident.

In claiming self-defense, he was charged with a class A felony murder instead of the class AA felony prosecution had charged him with earlier.

When he was given the opportunity to speak before his sentencing, Colvin said he was sorry and wished he had done things differently.

Despite those words, the family does not believe he is truly remorseful.

Judge Gary Lee then handed down a 15 year sentence to Colvin.

“This is coming to me on a joint recommendation of Mr. Colvin being sentenced to the maximum term which is 20 years, of which he will serve 15, with the balance suspended for five years in supervised probation.”

The victim’s mother says there is no justice and it may not be so much about the sentence as it is about the fact that the young men are stepbrothers.

Colvin has been ordered not to have any interaction with the victim’s family or witnesses.

Parisien’s family remembers him as a caring and loving young man who enjoyed hanging out with his brothers.