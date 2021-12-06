Minot man found guilty in 2019 murder of his father

Christopher Vickerman has been found guilty of the shooting death of his father, Mark Vickerman.

The verdict came at the end of a week-long trial held in Minot. Christopher was accused of shooting his father on May 10, 2019, in his father’s northwest Minot residence.

Around 3:44 p.m., that afternoon, officers were dispatched to the residence responding to a report of a man with a gunshot wound. When they arrived they found the man, later identified as Mark, deceased in the home.

Christopher was arrested on May 12 and charged with murder.

In court documents at the time, police said surveillance video apparently showed someone appearing at the door of Mark’s residence, Mark answering the door and then falling backward.

When police arrived at the scene, Christopher was sitting on a bench outside his father’s residence.

On July 1, 2019, Christopher pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing will be set after he undergoes chemical dependency and psychological evaluations.