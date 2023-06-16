MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A Minot man was hurt Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 2 near Minot.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old male was driving west near the city when, according to investigators, the man apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and

drifted off the road and into the north ditch.

The vehicle went through a fence at Keller Paving in Minot and struck a parked semi-trailer in the lot. The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported via ambulance to Trinity Health in Minot.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.