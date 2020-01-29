Minot man on the run after January 12th shooting is in custody

One of two suspects who’s been on the run after a Minot murder is now under arrest.

Michael Dennis had a warrant issued for his arrest on January 17th….Police have been searching for him since.

Dennis is facing charges of Accomplice to Murder, Attempted Murder, Reckless Endangerment and Terrorizing charges.

At this time a second accomplice in the shooting, Donald Lee Cooper Jr. is NOT in custody.

Three men have been charged in the Sunday, January 12th shooting death of Dominick Stephens, in the NW corner of the city.

Michael Dennis will make his initial appearance in Ward county court this afternoon at 2:00 pm.

Minot Police have not responded to requests for more information on where Dennis was arrested, or where he is being held.

The first suspect arrested in the case, Marcus Lee has already entered a guilty plea to being an accomplice to murder.

Again, the second suspect, Donald Lee Cooper Jr. is NOT in custody at this time, and an active warrant is still open for his arrest.

