Minot man, wanted on warrants, flees police and crashes into another vehicle

A Minot man is in custody following a motor vehicle accident Saturday in the Magic City that followed an attempt to flee police officers.

According to Minot police, a man with two active bench warrants was spotted driving in town July 3, along with a passenger. When police tried to pull the driver over, he took off at a high rate of speed. Officers decided to not pursue the driver.

A short time later, police were called to a traffic accident in the city. When officers arrived, they found the man they were looking for had crashed into another vehicle while fleeing police.

The man was arrested for the two outstanding arrest warrants and for fleeing in a motor vehicle.

The passenger in the car fled from the vehicle and has not yet been located.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injures and later released.