Minot men given awards after saving man’s life

After helping save a man’s life, two men in Minot have been given awards for their efforts.

Last year, Clayton Mattern and Tanner Schock stepped in to intervene when they saw a man severely injured.

Mattern received the Citizens Life Saver award and Schock received that Good Samaritan award for their acts of bravery and unselfishness in the face of danger in a life or death situation.

Both men said when they saw the man covered in blood, they sprung into action but say they didn’t do it to get an award — they did it to help someone in need.

“Nobody really ever does this to be recognized. I mean you just kind of have to do it cause it needs to happen,” Mattern said.

“To set an example for maybe kids in the future that are at these types of events to step forward and take action,” Schock said.

Officer Hugg with the Minot Police Department said if it wasn’t for these two men, the victim would have died from his injuries.