Minot native prepares to be the Grand Marshal float in ND State Parade

Hundreds of floats are getting ready for the North Dakota State Parade tomorrow morning.

One of them is the Minot High School Class of ’69 float. After winning the Grand Marshal award in 2019 the Minot High Class of ’69 float has the honor of being the first float in the parade this year.

“We’re really tickled to death to do that so all you kids out there be watching there are 600 of these coming and you guys get to take them home,” said Allan Korslien, Minot native and designer of the float.

In 2019, they launched pool noodles into the crowd.

The Class of ’69 float took about three days to put together to make sure all the mechanics are working properly.

“Just this assembly it’s a better part of two days almost three days but the original construction there is hundreds of hours that went into building all of the props,” Korslien said.

As a former engineer Alan Korslien said he loves putting his passion for engineering and love of entertaining together.

“Retired engineers with time on their hand is a dangerous thing so this is a place to put engineering to good use for the fun of the kids,” Korslien said. “Literally that was more fun I had in that parade two years ago every time we’d launch them noodles you’d hear that whooping it was just a gas so I couldn’t wait to come back again this year.”

Korslien said this year they even have a surprise for North Dakotans who will just have to wait and see on Saturday.

You can watch the North Dakota State Parade here on KX news starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning.