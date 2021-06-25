Minot native returns home after competing in Olympic swim trials to teach clinic

A Minot native just recently competed in the Olympic Trials and is now giving back to his hometown.

Gerald Brown competed in the 100-meter breaststroke to try and make team USA. While Brown will not be traveling to Tokyo, he did travel home to give some swimming tips to the Minot Swim Club.

Brown said he loves teaching the younger generation how to swim and to never give up on your dreams.

“It’s all about little steps as long as you set your mind to it seriously anything is possible,” Brown said. “Even though we’re from this small community w have a crazy history of fast swimmers and they’ve developed here and they went other places and continued to develop and I think that’s awesome.”

Brown is currently coaching a swim team in Missouri.