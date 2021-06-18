Minot non-profit to hold block party in support of Juneteenth

Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, will be celebrated locally.

Organizers are ready to kick off Minot’s big event this weekend to celebrate the history behind the new national holiday.

This Saturday starting at noon at the old K-Mart parking lot, vendors, games and live music will be open to all.

This is the third year the Minot African American Heritage Council has put on an event in support of the day, but this year organizers say they’re celebrating even more as a new mark in history has been made.

“It kind of started earlier this year where North Dakota became the 48th state to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday and as I just found out today that the House and the Senate of the United States and President Joe Biden is now about to make Juneteenth a federal holiday,” Organizer Perry Sinclair said.

Sinclair says the event is free and will last until about 5 p.m.