Minot officials report citizen views after 1st community survey

The City of Minot took inventory of itself recently through a resident survey.

According to the survey, more than 70 percent of residents say the city is an excellent place to live, work and raise a family.

Respondents also say they are generally happy with how fire, library and police departments perform.

Residents say they feel safe living in Minot but felt unsafe at night near commercial properties and in some residential areas.

The top areas residents felt most dissatisfied with are streets, sidewalk maintenance, enforcement codes, ordinances and traffic.

City officials say they will use information from the survey to look for ways to improve the Magic City.

“It’s really important data for our elected officials, and our city staff to know where we should really start to focus more as we move the city forward,” said Public Information Officer Derek Hackett.

Other areas of concern for respondents are high taxes and housing affordability.