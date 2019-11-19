Live Now
Minot P.D. Asking for Help in Animal Cruelty Case, Monday Shootings

The Minot Police Department and Minot Area Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in three recent cases.

They’re asking people in the Jefferson Trailer Court in SE Minot for information on a potential case of animal cruelty that took place Sunday. November 17th at around 12 p.m.

Authorities say they were alert to a social media post reporting that a pet dog had been stabbed multiple times. The owner was located and the dog was taken to a veterinarian that confirmed the injuries were consistent with a knife being used.

The dog did survive those wounds and this time, but the full condition and recovery is not known at this time.

Animal control is asking people in the area to check their video security systems or to come forward with any information.

Authorities are also asking for information on two shootings that took place early Monday, November 18th.

One was on the 2200 block of 2nd Ave. SW at 1:29 a.m. and the other on the 1100 Block of 11th Ave. NW at 2:54 a.m. Police are also asking people to check any available surveillance footage and to report any suspicious activity.

Information can be shared in the following ways:

Crime Stoppers tipsters sharing information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 and can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

