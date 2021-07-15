Minot Park District looking for community input for improvements

One local park district is asking for input in order to improve facilities and programs.

The Minot Park District is currently studying its indoor recreation buildings, like the Maysa and the auditorium.

Executive Director Ron Merritt said they are asking the community to tell them what they would like to see in the future.

“Just what they think about what we are doing now but what they would like to see us do in the future, what kind of things they would like to see us offer,” Merrit said. “And also what they think of the facilities, and which one would work better for expanded court space or indoor turf or things like that. “

The survey can be found at Minot Parks survey page or www.minotparks.com under “News”.

For more information, you can call the Minot Park District office at 857-4136.