Minot Park District working on plans for new trails, outdoor recreation area

Correction: Ron Merritt’s last name was misspelled in the video above. It has been fixed in the story below.

The Minot Park District is working on plans for an outdoor recreation area.

The project will provide access to new trails and eventually an outdoor recreation area for everyone to enjoy.

The $1.5 million cost will be covered by the park district’s future development fund and budget. Construction for the trails will start this summer.

If work stays on schedule, it should be ready by the spring of 2022.

“We’ll have a trailhead and about 3 miles of trails built by next spring and that should be open for people to use, and that’s the site of some other amenities that will happen,” said Executive Director Ron Merritt.

Along the trails, there will also be signs explaining the native plants and animals in the area.

The site for this project will be located on the west end of Minot.