Minot PD investigating ‘suspicious’ death

The Minot Police Department is actively investigating a vehicle fire that left one person dead Thursday morning.

At around 1 a.m., the fire department was alerted to a vehicle “fully engulfed” in flames in the area of 19th Avenue NE and 55th Street NE.

Police and fire units responded to the scene. Fire crews extinguished the fire and found a man dead in the vehicle.

Minot’s Chief of Police John Klug says he has not yet been identified.

Chief Klug adds it’s still too early to determine if the situation was foul play or simply an accident, but that they are taking all the necessary steps to find the right answers to this “very unique” situation.

“At some point we’ll start to– As we get information, we can determine a little bit more as to what happened. Hopefully, we can put a little more detail out to the community and let them know if there is something we need from them as well,” Klug said.

He says if you have any information about the incident, whether you think it’s small or not, call the police department at 701-852-0111.