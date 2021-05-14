Minot PD’s annual “I got caught” campaign giving free ice cream to kids wearing helmets is back

A police department is back again this summer to issue kids ticket for doing the right thing.

Minot PD’s annual “I got caught” campaign encourages kids to wear a helmet while rollerblading, or riding a bike or scooter.

The best part is, they get a free ice cream cone out of the ordeal.

Community Outreach Officer Aaron Moss says it’s a good opportunity to reward kids for their safe behavior.

“Sometimes there’s a little bit of confusion at first, but that pretty much evaporates right away when we talk about helmet wear and as we’re pulling out tickets for ice cream. And then there’s kids who’ve seen this before and they know exactly what’s going on and they get really excited because they remember last summer they got to do the same thing and reinforce that they should wear helmets,” Moss said.

Moss says they’ve already handed out a few and they’ll be doing this all summer long.

He adds if kids don’t have a helmet, the department is working with other partners in the community to get them one.