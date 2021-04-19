Minot Police arrest man on outstanding warrant, find drugs

Joshua Brydon, of Minot, was arrested on April 17 for outstanding warrants after police identified him as a passenger in a vehicle.

Minot Police say Brydon, 41, had warrants for his arrest for failure to appear in court on felony drug possession with intent to deliver and drug paraphernalia charges. When officers saw Brydon in the vehicle, a traffic stop was initiated and he was taken into custody.

Police say a search of Brydon’s belongings revealed suspected methamphetamine and items “consistent with intent to deliver.”

Brydon was charged with possession of methamphetamines with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia – manufacture/deliver, and possession of other drug paraphernalia – second offense.

He was transported to Ward County Jail.