MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with a July 7 shooting at a northwest Minot apartment complex.

Sydney R. Roller, 20, Mandan, was arrested September 16 and charged with nine counts of Accomplice to Reckless Endangerment and one count of Accomplice to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Jordan D. Bailey, 26, Minot, was taken into custody September 20 and charged with nine counts of Reckless Endangerment and one count of Aggravated Assault.

All charges are Class C Felonies.

Jordan D. Bailey, left, and Sydney R. Roller

On the morning of July 7, numerous shots were fired in the apartment complex, striking one person who suffered an apparent non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators say they believe the victim and one of the suspects knew each other.

Investigators determined three apartment units were struck during the shooting, and that more than 20 rounds were discharged.

The incident remains under investigation.