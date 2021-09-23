Minot police ask for help identifying burglary suspects

Minot police need help identifying two men who are accused of burglarizing a local retail store last week and targeting similar stores throughout the country.

On the morning of Sept. 18, these two men, pictured below, left a store with a “substantial amount” of merchandise. Through an investigation, police say they believe the burglars have been targeting other stores throughout the country and spent time in the Minot area preparing for this burglary.

If you have any information on this burglary or the two suspects, you are asked to call the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111 or Crime Stoppers at 701-852-7463.