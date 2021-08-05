Minot Police Department looking to hire several officers amid nationwide struggle

Compassion, integrity and courage: those are the core values the Minot Police Department looks for when hiring a potential officer.

The Minot Police Department has seven openings it’s looking to fill. Before the physical test and interview, candidates must have one of the following qualifications to be considered.

“60 college credits from an accredited college, have an active North Dakota Peace Officer’s License or a Peace Officer’s License from another state we do reciprocate other states, graduation from a skills program, in other words, a police academy, a private police academy of some kind or four years active military with an honorable discharge,” Capt. Jason Sunbakken said.

Sundbakken said recruiting over the last few years has become difficult across the country due to a negative view of law enforcement.

“Here in Minot, we’re slightly — I won’t say insulated from that — but we have a really good relationship with our community, we have a good relationship with the media and the different various groups within town,” Sundbakken said. “But it has been more difficult there are a lot of times when have won’t have more applicants than we have openings.”

He said one thing people don’t realize is the great benefits and pay officers get to protect and serve their communities. He added that once you make it into the department they strive to continue to educate and train their officers.

“We’ve been that way for years. We strive to train our officers to the highest level above and beyond that is the requirement or the minimum. We have a great group of people,” Sundbakken said.

Along with fighting crimes, they look for people who can also build those relationships within the community.

“Policing is all about being a part of your community and having people trust and believe in you,” Sundbakken said. “That’s kind of our goal we’d like to be out there like to be able to talk to folks just to have a one on one conversation it doesn’t always have to be us getting sent to a call.”

On Aug. 25, Minot police will be holding a practice physical test to allow people to get used to it before the final test on the 26.

If interested, you can call the Minot police or visit their website for an application.