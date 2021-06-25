Minot police find Chrysler associated with woman’s death, still searching for Yukon Denali

Minot police say they have found the Chrysler 300 associated with the death of Domonique Kelley, whose remains were found in a burned vehicle around 1 a.m. on June 3.

They are still searching for the black 2017 Yukon Denali.

The Denali has North Dakota plates (493 CCV), black rims, blacked-out GMC decals and purple stickers. The actual vehicle is pictured below:

2017 black Yukon Denali | Courtesy: Minot Police Department

If anyone had contact with Kelley on June 3 or before, or if you know the location of the Yukon Denali, you are asked to contact Minot police at 701-852-0111.