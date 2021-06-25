Minot police find Chrysler associated with woman’s death, still searching for Yukon Denali

2017 black Yukon Denali | Courtesy: Minot Police Department

Minot police say they have found the Chrysler 300 associated with the death of Domonique Kelley, whose remains were found in a burned vehicle around 1 a.m. on June 3.

They are still searching for the black 2017 Yukon Denali.

The Denali has North Dakota plates (493 CCV), black rims, blacked-out GMC decals and purple stickers. The actual vehicle is pictured below:

  • 2017 black Yukon Denali | Courtesy: Minot Police Department
If anyone had contact with Kelley on June 3 or before, or if you know the location of the Yukon Denali, you are asked to contact Minot police at 701-852-0111.

