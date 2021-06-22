Minot police identify victim in ‘suspicious’ car fire, ask public for help

Minot police confirmed the remains found in a car fire on June 3 belong to 33-year-old Domonique Kelley, and are now looking for two vehicles associated with this case.

Officials are looking for a black 2017 Yukon Denali and a gray 2013 Chrysler 300. Both are reported stolen.

The Denali has North Dakota plates (493 CCV), black rims, blacked-out GMC decals and purple stickers. The actual vehicle is pictured below:

The Chrysler has North Dakota plates (962 DDB) and is similar to the picture below:

Kelley’s death is still being investigated as a homicide and police have asked for assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

If anyone had correspondence with Kelley on June 3 or before, or if you know the location of the two vehicles, you are asked to contact Minot police at 701-852-0111.