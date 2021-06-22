Minot police identify victim in ‘suspicious’ car fire, ask public for help

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot police confirmed the remains found in a car fire on June 3 belong to 33-year-old Domonique Kelley, and are now looking for two vehicles associated with this case.

Officials are looking for a black 2017 Yukon Denali and a gray 2013 Chrysler 300. Both are reported stolen.

The Denali has North Dakota plates (493 CCV), black rims, blacked-out GMC decals and purple stickers. The actual vehicle is pictured below:

The Chrysler has North Dakota plates (962 DDB) and is similar to the picture below:

Kelley’s death is still being investigated as a homicide and police have asked for assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

If anyone had correspondence with Kelley on June 3 or before, or if you know the location of the two vehicles, you are asked to contact Minot police at 701-852-0111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News