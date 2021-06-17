Minot police investigating a stabbing incident

The Minot Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident at a NW Minot Hotel.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, Minot Central Dispatch received a report of a male subject who had been stabbed multiple times. Officers located the victim in a common area of the hotel. Officers rendered aid and the victim was transported to the hospital by Community Ambulance.

The victim is expected to survive his wounds.

Officials say the assault took place in a hotel room and was committed by acquaintances of the victim. The victim fled the attack and received first aid from other hotel guests and hotel staff.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.