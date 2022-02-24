2/24/22, 9:18 p.m.

Police say they’ve arrested a 34-year-old Minot man suspected in this shooting and he will be charged with murder. He’s in custody at the Ward County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.

Once formal charges are made, KX News will release his name.

2/24/22, 1:27 p.m.

A 42-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Minot early Thursday morning.

Minot police say they responded to a report of an altercation at a southeast Minot address around 2:12 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Trinity Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The investigation at this time is still ongoing and no further information has been released.