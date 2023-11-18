MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department is now investigating a shooting that occurred on late Friday night.

In a post on their Facebook page, the department stated that the suspect responsible for the shooting fled the scene, and that the victim — a 29-year-old male from the city — was transported to Trinity Hospital for a serious gunshot injury.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. The department states that it will update the public with more information as soon as it becomes available.