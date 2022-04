MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday, Minot police arrested a 24-year-old woman accused in last week’s shooting death of Alexander Eckert.

The woman, Heather Renee Faith Hoffman, was taken to the Ward County Jail and charged with murder.

On April 22, police responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying in front of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound, who was later identified as Eckert. He was pronounced dead at the scene.